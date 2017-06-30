Romania's, Poland's senate chairs Tariceanu, Karczewski...

Romania's, Poland's senate chairs Tar...

The implementation at a parliamentary level of the responsibilities undertaken by Romania and Poland in the EU and NATO for an active involvement in securing peace stability and prosperity for the entire region from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, along with the latest developments in debates over the future of the European Union were some of the topics discussed in Bucharest on Wednesday by Romanian Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and his Polish counterpart Stanislaw Karczewski.

