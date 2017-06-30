Romania's newest seaside festival to ...

Romania's newest seaside festival to gather over 150,000 people

The first edition of Neversea, the new summer music festival organized at the Romanian seaside this weekend, is expected to attract more than 150,000 participants. The event will turn Romania's seaside resort Constanta into one of the top European destinations in this field, as it is the only European music festival that takes place on a beach, said Corina Martin, president of the Federation of Tourist Promotion Associations in Romania, reports local Agerpres .

Chicago, IL

