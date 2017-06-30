Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu joins famous tenors for Pavarotti tribute concert

Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu will perform in The Pavarotti 10th Anniversary tribute concert, alongside famous tenors Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo. Famous Italian singer Zucchero and many other artists will also take part in the special tribute concert that will be organized at the Arena di Verona in Italy on September 6, 2017, 10 years after Luciano Pavarotti's death.

