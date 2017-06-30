Romanian Red Cross Day, celebrated at...

Romanian Red Cross Day, celebrated at Elisabeta Palace, in presence of Crown Princess Margareta

Crown Princess Margareta, the President of the Romanian Red Cross National Society, will celebrate on Tuesday, at 12:00 hrs, in the garden of Elisabeta Palace, the anniversary of the organization's 114-year uninterrupted humanitarian activity. According to a press release , Her Royal Highness and Director General of the Red Cross Ioan Siviu Lefter will address the audience.

