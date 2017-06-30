Romanian presence at the Harbin International Trade and Economic Cooperation Fair
Maintaining and extending the economic relationships between Romania and other countries is done both by exchanging experience and by organizing working visits or participating at international fairs. An example is the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the most active chambers in the country, which, by organizing a trip to China at the end of June, included its presence at the Harbin International Trade and Economic Cooperation Fair.
