Romanian presence at the Harbin Inter...

Romanian presence at the Harbin International Trade and Economic Cooperation Fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Maintaining and extending the economic relationships between Romania and other countries is done both by exchanging experience and by organizing working visits or participating at international fairs. An example is the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the most active chambers in the country, which, by organizing a trip to China at the end of June, included its presence at the Harbin International Trade and Economic Cooperation Fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC