Romanian investor files bid to take over chemical producer Oltchim

Chimcomplex BorzeETMti, a member of the local SCR group owned by the Romanian investor Stefan Vuza, has submitted a bid to take over the assets of insolvent local chemical producer Oltchim RA mnicu VA lcea, reports local Agerpres . The bid is part of the group's plan to set up a large, regionally-relevant, local chemical industry player, Compania RomA nAf de Chimie.

