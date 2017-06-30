Romanian investor files bid to take o...

Romanian investor files bid to take over chemical producer Oltchim

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Chimcomplex BorzeETMti, a member of the local SCR group owned by the Romanian investor Stefan Vuza, has submitted a bid to take over the assets of insolvent local chemical producer Oltchim RA mnicu VA lcea, reports local Agerpres . The bid is part of the group's plan to set up a large, regionally-relevant, local chemical industry player, Compania RomA nAf de Chimie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC