Romania under Code Red advisory for heatwave: 1,796 calls for...

A number of 1796 calls were placed with the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service since Friday morning until Saturday 13:00 hrs, no increases compared to a normal day, said, for AGERPRES, the manager of the institution, Alis Grasu. "Since yesterday morning until Saturday around 13:30, 1,796 persons needed ambulances in Bucharest and Ilfov County, of which 921 presented code red and code yellow emergencies.

