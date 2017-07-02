Romania: 1 British cyclist dead, 2 injured after hit by car
BUCHAREST, Romania - Romanian police say a car has struck three British cyclists, killing one of them and injuring two others in eastern Romania. Police spokeswoman Amalia Ignatencu told The Associated Press the three Britons were hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon near the village of Agighiol.
