Romania: 1 British cyclist dead, 2 in...

Romania: 1 British cyclist dead, 2 injured after hit by car

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romanian police say a car has struck three British cyclists, killing one of them and injuring two others in eastern Romania. Police spokeswoman Amalia Ignatencu told The Associated Press the three Britons were hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man Sunday afternoon near the village of Agighiol.

