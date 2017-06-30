PSD Deputy Liviu Plesoianu - protest at DNA headquarters:...
Social Democratic Party deputy Liviu Plesoianu, member of the Investigation Committee of the 2009 presidential elections is protesting on Wednesday in front of the National Anticorruption Directorate headquarters. Several people accompany him.
