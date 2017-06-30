PM Tudose meets Germany's ambassador ...

PM Tudose meets Germany's ambassador to signal bilateral relation importance

Nine O'Clock

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday welcomed Germany's ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt, in a meeting designed to underscore Germany's importance in Romania's bilateral relations, both on a political and on an economic level, the Government reports in a press statement. According to the statement, Romania and Germany will continue to implement joint political projects and particularly economic ones.

Chicago, IL

