PM Tudose meets Germany's ambassador to signal bilateral relation importance
Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday welcomed Germany's ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt, in a meeting designed to underscore Germany's importance in Romania's bilateral relations, both on a political and on an economic level, the Government reports in a press statement. According to the statement, Romania and Germany will continue to implement joint political projects and particularly economic ones.
