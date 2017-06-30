Plane scanning for Dacian fortress in Romania
The Dacian fortress Sarmizegetusa Regia in Central Romania will be scanned from the plane, to identify the main archaeological remains underground. This will help develop a concrete research and conservation program of the UNESCO site in the Orastie Mountains, Sorin Vasilescu, vice-president of Hunedoara County Council, told local Agerpres .
