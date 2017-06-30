Online retail in Romania posts highes...

Online retail in Romania posts highest increase in Europe in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Online retail in Romania posted in 2016 a 38% increase, the highest in Europe and almost double the European increase of 15%, said the Romanian Association of Online Retailers , quoting the results of an Ecommerce Europe report. At a European level, it increased by 15% to EUR 530 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,298 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC