Mondelez makes new attempt to sell building of former Romanian plant

US group Mondelez, one of the world's largest snack companies, is making a new attempt to sell the property of its former chocolate plant in Romania. Mondelez hopes to gain at least EUR 2 million from selling the building that hosted the Brasov-based Poiana chocolate plant until 2009, when the company decided to move production to Bulgaria, reports local Profit.ro .

