Michelin upgrading Romanian tire, cord plants

Group Michelin is investing roughly $105 million in a pair of plants in Romania, to cover the start of production of new tire models at one and expand steel cord output at a second, according to local press reports. The French tire maker is budgeting $37.5 million at its tire plant in Zalau for new models that will target the lower levels of the "intermediate" market segment and will include the Tigar brand.

