Media: Romania to host Three Seas Ini...

Media: Romania to host Three Seas Initiative summit in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis is currently in Warsaw , for the Three Seas Initiative summit. There, he proposed the next summit to be organized in Bucharest next year, and all the leaders present at the reunion agreed with this proposal, according to the same sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC