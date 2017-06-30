Media: Romania to host Three Seas Initiative summit in 2018
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis is currently in Warsaw , for the Three Seas Initiative summit. There, he proposed the next summit to be organized in Bucharest next year, and all the leaders present at the reunion agreed with this proposal, according to the same sources.
