Media: Dutch group Damen in talks to buy second shipyard in Romania

12 hrs ago

Dutch Damen Shipyard Group is in talks to purchase the local Mangalia shipyard from South Korean group Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Hotnews.ro reported, quoting Korea Economic Daily. The Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries shipyard is the largest shipbuilder in Romania.

Chicago, IL

