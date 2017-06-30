Lifting Roma voices: Europe's first Roma culture centre
Roma artist Sead Kazanxhiu walked to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office and placed 2,500 miniature pastel houses outside. crafted plaster homes were part of a protest meant to express Kazanxhiu's frustration that 60 Roma families in the Albanian capital of Tirana had been displaced one year prior and still lacked durable, permanent housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC