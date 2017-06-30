Lifting Roma voices: Europe's first Roma culture centre

Roma artist Sead Kazanxhiu walked to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office and placed 2,500 miniature pastel houses outside. crafted plaster homes were part of a protest meant to express Kazanxhiu's frustration that 60 Roma families in the Albanian capital of Tirana had been displaced one year prior and still lacked durable, permanent housing.

