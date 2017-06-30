IKEA combines Swedish style with Roma...

IKEA combines Swedish style with Romanian folk art at Bucharest museum exhibition

IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA, has launched a unique exhibition in partnership with the Village Museum in Bucharest, in which it combines the Scandinavian style with the Romanian folk art. The temporary exhibition is called Traditions from the future , and consists of arranging a Romanian-style canton furnished in the Scandinavian style of IKEA, which preserves authentic elements of Romanian folk art.

