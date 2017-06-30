How rich are the leaders of Romania's ruling coalition?
Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the leaders of the governing coalition, have managed to raise some big fortunes, according to their new wealth statements submitted in June this year. Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party , earned RON 850,000 from a 2016 rental agreement , and a sale-purchase promise on a plot of land and a building in Turnu Magurele, signed in October 2016, reports local Gandul.info .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC