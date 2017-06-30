How rich are the leaders of Romania's ruling coalition?

Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the leaders of the governing coalition, have managed to raise some big fortunes, according to their new wealth statements submitted in June this year. Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party , earned RON 850,000 from a 2016 rental agreement , and a sale-purchase promise on a plot of land and a building in Turnu Magurele, signed in October 2016, reports local Gandul.info .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.