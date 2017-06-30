How rich are the leaders of Romania's...

How rich are the leaders of Romania's ruling coalition?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu, the leaders of the governing coalition, have managed to raise some big fortunes, according to their new wealth statements submitted in June this year. Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Social Democratic Party , earned RON 850,000 from a 2016 rental agreement , and a sale-purchase promise on a plot of land and a building in Turnu Magurele, signed in October 2016, reports local Gandul.info .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC