Global Compact Network Romania appoints new president

Global Compact Network Romania , the local office of the United Nations Global Compact, has changed its Steering Committee, appointing a new president and new vice-presidents. Costinela Dragan , sustainability & communications manager of KMG International is the new president of GCNRo starting July 2017.

Chicago, IL

