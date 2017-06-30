German companies worried about new fi...

German companies worried about new fiscal measures announced in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry - AHK Romania, which represents the interests of German companies in Romania, is worried about the fiscal changes announced by the new Government. According to the German investors, the new fiscal measures are against the business environment and pose a real danger to economic stability and predictability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC