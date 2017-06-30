French author Emmanuel Ruben comes to Bucharest after a bike ride along the Danube
On the occasion of the French author Emmanuel Ruben's arrival to Romania, the French Institute of Romania will organize a transdisciplinary event, combining literature with science and sports. On Friday, July 7, people in Bucharest are awaited at the Elvire Popesco hall , starting from 17.00, to attend the presentation called "Le Danube A vA©lo - from Odessa to Novi Sad: along the Danube on the bike".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC