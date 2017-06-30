Former Romanian hospital manager to s...

Former Romanian hospital manager to spend 7 years in prison for bribes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Danut Capatina, the former manager of the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital, will spend six years and eight months in prison for money laundering and taking bribes. The Bucharest Court of Appeal has issued the final sentence, which is much lower than what the Bucharest Court ruled in December last year: 13 years and four months, reports local News.ro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,829 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC