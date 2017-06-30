Former Romanian hospital manager to spend 7 years in prison for bribes
Danut Capatina, the former manager of the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital, will spend six years and eight months in prison for money laundering and taking bribes. The Bucharest Court of Appeal has issued the final sentence, which is much lower than what the Bucharest Court ruled in December last year: 13 years and four months, reports local News.ro.
