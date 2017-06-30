Ford Romania - One Team, One Plan, One Goal

Ford's history in Craiova goes back 9 years ago when the company bought the majority shares package of Automobile Craiova and two years later it became the 100% owner of the facility. Production started in 2009, with the Transit Connect, followed in 2012 by the innovative small MPV - B-MAX and the1.0 EcoBoost engine, which has been awarded as International Engine of the year for three years in a raw.

