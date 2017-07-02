Five die as dangerous heat wave sweep...

Five die as dangerous heat wave sweeps Bulgaria

Five people died and at least 50 others lost consciousness in Bulgaria on Saturday as heat wave hit the Balkan country, the authorities said. The five deaths were reported in the capital of Sofia, where more than 30 others collapsed, local emergency medical center said.

