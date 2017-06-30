Film & history festival at famous Romanian citadel this summer
The ninth edition of Rasnov Film and History Festival in Central Romania will take place between July 28 and August 6. The event will take place in several locations in the Rasnov city, namely the garden of the famous Rasnov Citadel , Amza Pellea Cinema, the Evangelical Church, and Unirii Square, reports local Agerpres. The event program will include movie screenings, exhibitions, debates, book launches, concerts, and a summer school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC