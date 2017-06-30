Film & history festival at famous Rom...

Film & history festival at famous Romanian citadel this summer

The ninth edition of Rasnov Film and History Festival in Central Romania will take place between July 28 and August 6. The event will take place in several locations in the Rasnov city, namely the garden of the famous Rasnov Citadel , Amza Pellea Cinema, the Evangelical Church, and Unirii Square, reports local Agerpres. The event program will include movie screenings, exhibitions, debates, book launches, concerts, and a summer school.

Chicago, IL

