Code orange flood advisories issued for 13 counties; code yellow for 24 counties
The National Hydrology and Water Management Institute on Monday after-noon issued code orange flood advisories valid throughout Tuesday, 14:00hrs, for 13 counties and code yellow flood advisories for 24 counties valid throughout Tuesday at mid-night. The code orange advisories, in force July 3, 2017, 16:00hrs - July 4, 2017, 14:00hrs, comprised the rivers in the Desnatui basin ; the Jiu - upstream of S.H. Podari ; the Olt tributaries in the counties of Valcea, Arges, Olt, Gorj and Dolj; the Calmatui and Vedea - their upper basins and middle as well as lower basin tributaries ; the upper basin and middle as well as lower basin tributaries of the Arges ; the upper basin as well as the middle and lower basin tributaries of the Ialomita, .
