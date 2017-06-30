Bulgaria and Greece to Build Multimod...

Bulgaria and Greece to Build Multimodal Freight Corridor Between Black Sea, Aegen Sea and Dunabe

Bulgarian Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski and Greek Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Networks Christos Spirtzis have agreed to extend the multimodal transport corridor between the two countries connecting the ports of Varna , Burgas , Kavala and Alexandroupoli , the ministry's press office announced, quoted by Focus News Agency. At the meeting today, the Greek part accepted Bulgaria's proposal to include a connection with the port of Ruse in the joint project.

Chicago, IL

