Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service: More than 700 code red and code...

In the last 24 hours, the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service registered more than 700 calls for serious cases, code red and code yellow emergencies; the intervention of the medical crews in public spaces was necessary for almost 200 of them. There were also 90 fainting cases, with or without the loss of consciousness, due to excessive heat, the SABIF manager, Dr. Alis Grasu stated on Sunday for News.ro.

