Boob job horror as implants that are Too Big leave girl scarred for life
But instead it caused the collapse of her romance, put her on anti-depressants and nearly wrecked her new career. She needed various corrective procedures to set things right and now the enormous implants have been replaced with smaller ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC