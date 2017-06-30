Boob job horror as implants that are ...

Boob job horror as implants that are Too Big leave girl scarred for life

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

But instead it caused the collapse of her romance, put her on anti-depressants and nearly wrecked her new career. She needed various corrective procedures to set things right and now the enormous implants have been replaced with smaller ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC