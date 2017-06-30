Airbus Helicopters delays arrival of ...

Airbus Helicopters delays arrival of first Romanian-built H215

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Flight Global

Market conditions appear to have pushed back until 2018 the arrival of two new developments for the Airbus Helicopters Super Puma family. In late 2015, the manufacturer rebranded the AS332 C1e/L1e as the H215 and announced a new final assembly line for the type in Brasov, Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC