Young Romanians, among winners of programming event in Dublin

Nearly 50 young Romanian programmers have participated in this year's edition of CoderDojo Coolest Projects Showcase , an international event organized in Dublin, Ireland, on June 17. The Romanian programmers won almost a third of the total prizes awarded at the event. This year's results arethe best ones so far for the young Romanians, according to CoderDojo Romania.

