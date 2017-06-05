World Bank's Capannelli: World Bank can support Danube Delta environment projects

The World Bank can support projects for preserving biodiversity of Tulcea County even in the context of the Integrated-Danube Delta Territorial Investment financial mechanism existing, World Bank Country Manager for Romania and Hungary Elisabetta Capannelli said Thursday, according to a press release of the Tulcea County Council. "You could get in touch with the Finance Ministry in order to inform that you are interested in getting funding from the World Bank for certain projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.