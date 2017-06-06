World Bank improves Romania's growth ...

World Bank improves Romania's growth estimate

The World Bank increased by 0.7 percentage points its previous estimate from January, when it expected a growth rate of 3.7%. It also revised up by 0.3 percentage points its estimate on Romania's GDP growth in 2018 and 2019 to 3.7%, respectively 3.5%.

Chicago, IL

