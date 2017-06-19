Wizz Air opens first UK base at London Luton
Budget airline Wizz Air will open its first UK base at London Luton Airport on Thursday. The company will base one of its new Airbus A320 aircraft at the airport, increasing operations to 42 routes from Luton, including three new services to Tel Aviv in Israel, Pristina in Kosovo and Kutaisi in Georgia.
