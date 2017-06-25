Which are the most expensive apartments put up for sale in Romania?

The top three most expensive apartments put up for sale in Romania are in Bucharest, according to a ranking drawn up by local real estate classifieds platform Imobiliare.ro, based on the offers listed on this portal. The most expensive apartment in Romania is a penthouse in Bucharest's Primaverii area, which has a selling price of EUR 3.8 million.

