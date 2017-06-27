US soldier badly injured after climbi...

US soldier badly injured after climbing wagon in Western Romania train station

An American soldier was seriously injured after suffering an electric shock in the Curtici train station in Western Romania, near the border with Hungary. He was accompanying a military convoy that was entering Romania, heading to Cincu military base for a large-scale drill.

