UPDATE 1-Romanian ruling coalition plans tax overhaul ahead of key parliament vote
Economy Minister Mihai Tudose, Romania's ruling Social Democrats pick to replace the prime minister they ousted last week, talks with media in Bucharest, Romania June 26, 2017. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via Romania's ruling Social Democrats unveiled plans on Thursday to overhaul taxation from 2018, ditching a flat 16 percent tax on income and profit that has attracted investment into the European Union's fastest-growing but least-developed economy.
