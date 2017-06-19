Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse,...

Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse, celebrated in an original way

This year, the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse will be originally celebrated in Prahova, a county where the scrupulousness of sewing of the blouse that is specific to the Romanian popular clothing is raised at the art level, as it happens in the city of Breaza. Specifically, at the end of this week, museums, tourism centers and other cultural institutions in the county will organize a number of events whose main theme will be the Romanian blouse.

