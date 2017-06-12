UK Defence Secretary Fallon visits Romania

The UK Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon is paying an official visit to Romania, today and tomorrow, to meet Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his Romanian counterpart Gabriel Les, and also to attend a demo drill at the Getica Joint National Training Centre at Cincu. As many as 1,000 British troops are attending these days a NATO exercise conducted at Cincu and called "Noble Jump 2017," planned and conducted by the Joint Force Command Naples, according to a press statement released by the British Embassy in Bucharest on Wednesday.

