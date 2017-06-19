Turkish plane overshoots runway in Ro...

Turkish plane overshoots runway in Romania, no one hurt

2 hrs ago

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romanian authorities say a Turkish Airlines plane has overshot the runway at Bucharest's airport. Nobody was injured, A statement from the National Company of Bucharest Airports said that an airbus A320 with 176 passengers on board landed Thursday evening at the Henri Coanda Airport and left the runway.

