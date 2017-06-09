Trump: Yes, I'm committed to NATO common-defense clause

The media made quite a big deal about Donald Trump's decision to strike an endorsement of NATO's Article 5 from his maiden speech in Brussels - and rightfully so . Will they cover the recovery? In response to a question at a joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden, Trump affirmed "absolutely" that the US remains fully committed to the common-defense clause: REUTERS: LIVE: Trump says committing U.S. to Article 5 of NATO agreement calling for mutual defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.