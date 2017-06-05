Top high school graduates get free en...

Top high school graduates get free entry to Romania's biggest music festivals this year

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian high school graduates who get the maximum score of 10 at the Baccalaureate exam this year will benefit from free access to two of Romania's biggest music festivals this summer: Neversea in Constanta seaside resort and Untold in Cluj-Napoca. Moreover, all high school students who registered for the summer session of the Baccalaureate exam can purchase discounted passes for the two festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC