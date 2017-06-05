Top high school graduates get free entry to Romania's biggest music festivals this year

Romanian high school graduates who get the maximum score of 10 at the Baccalaureate exam this year will benefit from free access to two of Romania's biggest music festivals this summer: Neversea in Constanta seaside resort and Untold in Cluj-Napoca. Moreover, all high school students who registered for the summer session of the Baccalaureate exam can purchase discounted passes for the two festivals.

