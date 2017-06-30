Three Romanian soldiers die as truck ...

Three Romanian soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine

Three Romanian soldiers lost their lives on Thursday night after a military truck with 13 soldiers aboard plunged into a ravine. Seven other soldiers were injured and taken to hospitals in Brasov and Bucharest.

