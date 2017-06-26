Thousands of Bucharest students to be...

Thousands of Bucharest students to benefit from free holiday at the seaside

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Thousands of students from Bucharest who got involved in school and extracurricular activities will get to spend a one-week holiday at the seaside in Romania or Greece for free, the Bucharest City Hall announced, reports local Mediafax . "Sixteen thousand students from Bucharest will go to the seaside this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC