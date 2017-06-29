This year, the Vodafone Romania Foundation will continue the program...

From 2014 to 2016, the Vodafone Romania Foundation, together with the React Association, has modernized 18 blood transfusion centers in the country through the program "A Chance for Life", and other 24 centers will join them this year. Being estimated to be finalized in the spring of 2018, the project benefits from EUR 1 million investment, aiming to renovate and modernize "the donor's track" in all the 42 blood transfusion centers in Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.