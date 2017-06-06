The Romanian Vacation Led To a Record...

The Romanian Vacation Led To a Record on The Dunav Most Border Checkpoint

Sofia News Agency

The five-day Romanian vacation from 1 to 5 June led to absolute record on the Dunav most border checkpoint at Ruse, the BGNES correspondent in Ruse reported. Trough the checkpoint have passed 4 times more cars than usual, as the number reached 6000 for 24 hours.

Chicago, IL

