The rise of political apathy in two c...

The rise of political apathy in two charts

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NatureNews

People in Bucharest, Romania, wait to vote in democratic elections in 1990 after the fall of Communism - but voter turnouts in Eastern European countries are now among the continent's lowest. In a year of pivotal elections across Europe - in the Netherlands , France , the United Kingdom and Germany - voters are being urged to turn up to the ballot box .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC