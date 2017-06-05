The Lovely Story of a Scandinavian Ag...

The Lovely Story of a Scandinavian Agency That Gave Its Logo to a Romanian Car Wash

When agency JCP Nordic updated its brand identity and visual profile after 19 years, it realized it had a lot of old, outdated swag that would just go to waste, including sweaters, hats, notebooks, signage and even a branded car. So instead of doing away with it all, it ran a clever campaign offering the whole package to takers on the internet.

