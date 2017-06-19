The Guardian: Made-in-Italy Louis Vui...

The Guardian: Made-in-Italy Louis Vuitton shoes, mostly manufactured in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Many parts of the shoes and boots that the luxury brand Louis Vuitton sells as "made in Italy" are in fact manufactured in the Transylvania town of CisnAfdie, in central Romania's Sibiu county, The Guardian reported. Many parts of shoes, which sell for GBP 500 to GBP 1,000, are manufactured at the Somarest plant in Romania, but are afterward exported to France and Italy where they undergo the final assembly, including attaching the soles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,885,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC