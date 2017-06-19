The Guardian: Made-in-Italy Louis Vuitton shoes, mostly manufactured in Romania

Many parts of the shoes and boots that the luxury brand Louis Vuitton sells as "made in Italy" are in fact manufactured in the Transylvania town of CisnAfdie, in central Romania's Sibiu county, The Guardian reported. Many parts of shoes, which sell for GBP 500 to GBP 1,000, are manufactured at the Somarest plant in Romania, but are afterward exported to France and Italy where they undergo the final assembly, including attaching the soles.

